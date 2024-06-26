On June 26, 2024, Carmen Bozic, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), sold 2,280 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $471.72 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 30,099 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial) is a biotechnology firm focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and other severe diseases. The company's commitment to enhancing health care is evident through its innovative drug development programs.

Over the past year, Carmen Bozic has sold a total of 40,745 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 64 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $471.72 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $120.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.42, which is above both the industry median of 26.815 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is currently modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.