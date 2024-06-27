On June 27, 2024, Sharp Ingle, Director at Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA, Financial), executed a sale of 5,901 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Ingles Markets Inc.

Ingles Markets Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the Southeastern United States. The company offers a range of grocery products, including perishables, non-perishables, and other general merchandise. Ingles Markets Inc is known for its emphasis on providing a localized product mix and strong customer service in the regions it serves.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 81,700 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year at Ingles Markets Inc, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Ingles Markets Inc were priced at $68.02. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.303 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 7.40, which is below both the industry median of 16.47 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Ingles Markets Inc is $89.43 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Sharp Ingle might be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

