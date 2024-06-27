On June 27, 2024, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, CEO and 10% Owner of Alset Inc (AEI, Financial), purchased 123,318 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 5,845,175 shares of Alset Inc.

Alset Inc is engaged in the business of real estate development and management, primarily focused on residential and commercial properties. The company also explores innovative and sustainable building solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has significantly increased their holdings in Alset Inc, purchasing a total of 1,241,357 shares. There have been 13 insider buys and no insider sells during the same period, indicating a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

Shares of Alset Inc were priced at $1.78 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at $15.33 million. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider purchase could signal a strong belief in the company's future prospects from a top executive with in-depth knowledge of the company.

