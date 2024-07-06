Keith Hutton, President of Product and Development and 10% Owner at TXO Partners LP (TXO, Financial), bought 878,000 shares of the company on June 28, 2024. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this purchase, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of TXO Partners LP.

TXO Partners LP operates in the energy sector, focusing on the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company's strategic approach involves leveraging its industry expertise to enhance asset value and contribute to its financial stability and growth.

The shares were acquired at a price of $20 each, valuing the transaction at $17,560,000. On the day of the purchase, TXO Partners LP had a market cap of approximately $754.757 million.

Over the past year, Keith Hutton has purchased a total of 1,058,000 shares of TXO Partners LP and has not sold any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 9 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Insider buying and selling activities are closely watched by investors as they can provide valuable insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and business prospects.

