Michelle Gilson, Chief Financial Officer of Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial), sold 12,877 shares of the company on June 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,915 shares of the company.

Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial) is a biotechnology firm focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,337 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Arcellx Inc, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Arcellx Inc were trading at $53.7 each. The company's market cap was approximately $2.95 billion.

