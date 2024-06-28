On June 28, 2024, Bob Simpson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 10% Owner of TXO Partners LP (TXO, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares of TXO Partners LP.

TXO Partners LP operates in the energy sector, focusing on the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company's strategic approach to resource management and development is designed to create sustainable value for its stakeholders.

The shares were bought at a price of $20 each, valuing the transaction at $2,000,000. This purchase reflects a significant investment by the insider, reinforcing their commitment to the company's future. Over the past year, Bob Simpson has increased his holdings by 376,890 shares, with no recorded sales of TXO Partners LP stock.

The insider transaction history at TXO Partners LP shows a trend of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 9 insider buys and 6 insider sells. This could indicate a positive outlook among the company's insiders regarding its future performance.

Currently, TXO Partners LP has a market cap of approximately $754.757 million. The stock's valuation metrics, such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further insights into the company's financial health and stock valuation.

This insider buy could be a key indicator for investors when evaluating the company's current stock value and future prospects. For more detailed analysis, investors might consider reviewing the GF Value of TXO Partners LP.

