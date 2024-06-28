On June 28, 2024, Telekom Deutsche, Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), sold 400,383 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 670,278,284 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing a wide range of wireless voice and data services in the United States. The company is known for its strong brand presence and innovative approach to mobile communication solutions.

Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 23,272,128 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 78 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the transaction, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $176.6. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $207.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.97, which is above the industry median of 16.245.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of T-Mobile US Inc is estimated at $146.79 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating market positions based on recent insider activities and overall company valuation metrics.

