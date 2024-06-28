On June 28, 2024, Matthew Cox, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), sold 7,843 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $130.54 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 230,397 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc, a key player in the transportation and logistics industry, provides shipping services primarily in the Pacific. The company's operations encompass domestic and international rail intermodal service, long-haul and regional highway brokerage, supply chain services, and less-than-truckload transportation services, among other logistics and shipping services.

Over the past year, Matthew Cox has sold a total of 47,705 shares of Matson Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed in the company, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Matson Inc were trading at $130.54, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.475 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 15.44, slightly above the industry median of 14.4. Despite this, the stock's price-earnings ratio remains below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Matson Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $86.87, when compared to the current price, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.5. This valuation metric suggests that the stock might be trading at a premium compared to its estimated fair value, which is influenced by historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might attract the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the recent trading price relative to its GF Value.

