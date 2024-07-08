What's Driving Manchester United PLC's Surprising 16% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Manchester United PLC (MANU, Financial), a prominent player in the Media - Diversified industry, has recently shown a notable performance in the stock market. With a current market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a stock price of $16.69, the company has experienced a slight decline of 0.12% over the past week. However, looking at a broader timeline, Manchester United has gained an impressive 15.62% over the past three months. According to GuruFocus, the current GF Value of the stock is $20.09, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued compared to its past GF Value of $21.27, which indicated a possible value trap.

Manchester United PLC operates the world-renowned Manchester United Football Club, along with various related activities such as a media network, foundation, fan zone, and merchandise sales. The company's operations are segmented into Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday, which together build a diversified revenue stream.

Assessing Manchester United's Profitability

Despite its fame, Manchester United's financial performance presents a mixed picture. The company's Profitability Rank is currently at 4/10. Its Operating Margin stands at 0.22%, which is better than 40.06% of 1026 companies in the same sector. However, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -13.70%, and Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.94%, indicating challenges in generating profit from its equity and assets, respectively. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is slightly better at 0.11%, surpassing 43.25% of its industry peers. Over the past decade, Manchester United has been profitable for only four years, which is better than 33.99% of 965 companies.

Growth Trajectory of Manchester United

The Growth Rank for Manchester United is 5/10. The company has seen a 9.00% growth in revenue per share over the past three years, which is commendable and better than 60% of 960 companies. However, the five-year revenue growth rate per share is only 0.20%, indicating a slowdown. The estimated total revenue growth rate for the next three to five years is 3.96%, which is better than 37.97% of 158 companies. The three-year EPS without NRI growth rate stands at -10.30%, which, although not impressive, is still better than 29.27% of 697 companies.

Notable Shareholders and Market Influence

Manchester United's stock is held by several notable investors. John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest share with 5,306,733 shares, representing 3.14% of the company. Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 1,912,495 shares, accounting for 1.13%, and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) holds 111,479 shares, making up 0.07% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Manchester United stands strong. Liberty Live Group (LLYVA, Financial) has a higher market cap of $3.52 billion, while Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (BATRA, Financial) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B, Financial) have market caps of $2.46 billion and $2.13 billion, respectively. This positioning highlights Manchester United's significant presence and competitive edge in the diversified media industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manchester United PLC's recent stock performance reflects a complex interplay of modest valuation adjustments and underlying financial metrics. While the company shows promising growth in certain areas, its profitability and return metrics suggest areas for improvement. With its strong brand and strategic market position, Manchester United remains a noteworthy entity in the media-diversified sector, offering potential value for investors willing to navigate its financial complexities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.