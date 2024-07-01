On July 1, 2024, Brian Hole, President of Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC, Financial), executed a sale of 13,258 shares of the company at a price of $67.86 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 100,764 shares of the company.

Willis Lease Finance Corp specializes in the leasing of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines. The company's services are crucial for airlines and other aircraft operators who prefer leasing to owning assets outright.

Over the past year, Brian Hole has sold a total of 20,258 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 71 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp were trading at $67.86 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $452.915 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 7.94, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.81 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Willis Lease Finance Corp is estimated at $59.13 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The insider trend image above reflects the selling pattern of insiders over the past year, which aligns with Brian Hole's recent transaction.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock’s valuation compared to its intrinsic value, indicating that the stock is currently trading above its GF Value.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

