On June 28, 2024, Phillip Goldstein, Director of High Income Securities Fund (PCF, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 90,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 9,773 shares of the company.

High Income Securities Fund (PCF, Financial) is a closed-end fund that primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. The fund aims to provide high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

The shares were sold at a price of $6.93, valuing the transaction at approximately $623,370. This price reflects the current market cap of the company at $120.785 million. The price-earnings ratio of High Income Securities Fund stands at 10.99, which is below both the industry median of 12.87 and the company's historical median.

Over the past year, Phillip Goldstein has sold a total of 234,600 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed in the company, where there have been more insider sales than buys. Specifically, there have been 2 insider sells and 3 insider buys over the last year.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's stock value and future performance. The recent sales by Phillip Goldstein might draw attention from the market, considering the insider's significant reduction in stake.

