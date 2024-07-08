Owens-Corning Inc (OC, Financial), a leading global producer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites, recently witnessed a significant transaction by one of its top executives. Todd Fister, the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, sold 3,000 shares of the company on June 27, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $173.65 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 31,626.217 shares of Owens-Corning Inc.

Over the past year, Todd Fister has sold a total of 11,375 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Owens-Corning Inc is currently valued at a market cap of $14.52 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.57, which is below both the industry median of 15.26 and the company’s historical median. This valuation places the company in a potentially favorable position compared to its peers.

However, according to the GF Value, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36. The GF Value of $127.32 suggests a discrepancy between the current trading price and the estimated fair value, indicating potential overvaluation concerns.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider activity and valuation analysis provide critical data points for investors monitoring Owens-Corning Inc's stock performance and executive transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.