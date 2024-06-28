On June 28, 2024, James Brock, Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial), executed a sale of 17,398 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 513,789 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc is engaged in the production and export of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal. It owns and operates longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin and sells coal to power generators, steelmakers, and industrial facilities.

Over the past year, James Brock has sold a total of 37,036 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc were trading at $100.85 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $3.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 6.51, which is lower than the industry median of 10.33.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is $78.87, indicating that at a price of $100.85, CONSOL Energy Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

This insider sell event and the current stock valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in CONSOL Energy Inc.

