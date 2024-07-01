On July 1, 2024, Jeffrey J. Jones II, President & CEO of H&R Block Inc (HRB, Financial), executed a sale of 44,975 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at an average price of $54.55 per share, making the total amount of the sale approximately $2,452,686. The insider now owns 712,385.705 shares of H&R Block Inc.

H&R Block Inc is a global consumer tax services provider. The company assists customers in preparing, filing, and consulting on income tax returns in multiple countries. H&R Block leverages both digital solutions and its substantial retail footprint to serve various consumer segments.

Over the past year, Jones Jeffrey J II has sold a total of 237,026 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for H&R Block Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 6 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of H&R Block Inc were trading at $54.55 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.64 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.52, which is below both the industry median of 15.18 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of H&R Block Inc is estimated at $42.19 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent transaction by the insider may provide investors with insights into the company's valuation and the insider's perspective on the stock's current market price.

