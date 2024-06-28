On June 28, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $87.48 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 196,746 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing payment platforms that facilitate payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company's innovative solutions empower shoppers to purchase products immediately and pay for them over time, enhancing the purchasing power of consumers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,080 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company also reflects more insider selling activities, with a total of 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $87.48 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $504.114 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 39.01, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 14.62.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Sezzle Inc is estimated at $31.28 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.8.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider transaction could provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. As always, potential investors should consider the broader market conditions and perform their own analysis before making investment decisions.

