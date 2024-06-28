On June 28, 2024, Victor Lee, Director at Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company at a price of $820.46 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 29,232 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc specializes in high-performance power solutions. These include components such as integrated circuits used in systems for industrial applications, telecommunications infrastructures, cloud computing, and automotive industries.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Monolithic Power Systems Inc shows a total of 78 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, Victor Lee, has sold 1,000 shares and has not purchased any shares over the same period.

The shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc were trading at $820.46 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $39.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 97.66, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 33.59.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Monolithic Power Systems Inc is estimated at $609.86 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

