On July 1, 2024, Director B Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial) at a price of $54.22 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 20,600 shares of the company.

Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the potential treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

Over the past year, B Parshall has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 15,000 shares and making no purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed within the company, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Cytokinetics Inc was trading at $54.22 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.41 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $3.15, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 17.21. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in light of the company's current valuation status.

