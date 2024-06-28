On June 28, 2024, Keith Guericke, Director at Century Communities Inc (CCS, Financial), executed a sale of 6,091 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,401 shares of the company.

Century Communities Inc, a prominent name in the homebuilding and financial services sectors, constructs single-family attached and detached homes. In addition to building homes, the company also provides mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Over the past year, Keith Guericke has sold a total of 6,091 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Century Communities Inc, where there have been no insider buys but one insider sell over the past year.

Shares of Century Communities Inc were priced at $81 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $2.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.79, which is below both the industry median of 11.11 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $67.84, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. This suggests that Century Communities Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value assessment.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event provides investors with a snapshot of recent activities within Century Communities Inc, reflecting the insider's transactions and the company's current valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.