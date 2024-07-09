Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $511.04 and a daily gain of 2.31%, Tyler Technologies Inc has shown a notable three-month growth of 22.14%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Tyler Technologies Inc is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key aspects of valuation. These aspects have been proven to correlate with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Tyler Technologies Inc boasts a GF Score of 95, reflecting its strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Tyler Technologies Inc Business

Tyler Technologies Inc, with a market cap of $21.70 billion and annual sales of $1.99 billion, specializes in software solutions and services for local government entities. Its core products include Munis, Odyssey, and various payment systems, complemented by add-on modules and outsourced services. The company's operating margin stands at 12.07%, illustrating its efficiency in managing operations relative to its size.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Tyler Technologies Inc's financial robustness is evident through its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 13.27, significantly above the benchmark set by investing legend Benjamin Graham. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 9.12 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.32 showcases prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The company's Profitability Rank and Piotroski F-Score affirm its solid financial health and operational efficiency. Tyler Technologies Inc's Predictability Rank of 5 stars further enhances investor confidence. Its commitment to growth is underscored by a 19.3% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate, outperforming 72.28% of peers in the software industry.

Conclusion

Considering Tyler Technologies Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

