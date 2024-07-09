Prologis Inc (PLD, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $113.46 and a daily gain of 1.35%, despite a three-month decline of -9.12%, Prologis Inc stands out in the market. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Prologis Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key valuation aspects. These aspects have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Prologis Inc boasts a GF Score of 92, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Prologis Inc's Business

Prologis Inc, with a market cap of $105.05 billion and annual sales of $8.21 billion, operates a vast network of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities, totaling approximately 1.2 billion square feet globally. Formed from the merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust in June 2011, the company also manages about $60 billion in third-party assets under management (AUM) through its strategic capital business segment. Organized into four global divisions—Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas—Prologis operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Profitability Rank Breakdown

Prologis Inc's Operating Margin has shown impressive growth over the past five years, increasing from 29.78% in 2019 to 38.44% in 2023. This trend highlights the company's efficiency in converting revenue into profit. Additionally, the Gross Margin has consistently risen, reaching 74.94% in 2023, further underscoring Prologis Inc's profitability.

Prologis Inc's Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five reflects its consistent operational performance, bolstering investor confidence in its financial stability.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Prologis Inc is recognized for its strong growth metrics. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 12.7% outperforms 78.34% of its peers in the REITs industry. Moreover, its EBITDA has seen significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 13 and a five-year rate of 8.9, highlighting its expanding operational capabilities.

Conclusion

Considering Prologis Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.