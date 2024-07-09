James Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport Inc (MTTR, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company on July 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,043 shares of the company.

Matterport Inc specializes in spatial data capture and creates digital twins of physical spaces through its proprietary technology. This technology is widely used in industries such as real estate, architecture, and construction for creating accurate 3D models.

Over the past year, James Fay has sold a total of 571,884 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 35 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Matterport Inc were priced at $4.33, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.36 billion. The stock is currently considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.07, based on a GF Value of $4.05.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate the stock's performance and insider confidence levels in the context of its current valuation and market performance.

