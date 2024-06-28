Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL, Financial) on June 28, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 56,470 shares of the company.

Amalgamated Financial Corp, a financial institution, provides various banking and financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers a range of deposit and loan products, along with other financial services.

Over the past year, Jason Darby has engaged in multiple transactions involving company shares. The insider has sold a total of 8,000 shares and has not purchased any shares during this period. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp were trading at $27.02 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $825.67 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.84, which is below the industry median of 9.6 and also lower than the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Amalgamated Financial Corp is $24.91, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's stock valuation metrics. The transaction details and the company's financial metrics provide a comprehensive view of the insider's recent activity and the company's current valuation status.

