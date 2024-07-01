On July 1, 2024, Sean Kiewiet, the Chief Strategy Officer of Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH, Financial), executed a sale of 31,305 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through this SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,516 shares of the company.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc operates as a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions. The company offers a platform for merchants to process payments and provides related services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 238,337 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 21 insider sells and only 2 insider buys within the company.

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings Inc were trading at $5.16 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $393.657 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $5.78, which suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current market price.

