Insider Sale: COO Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 1, 2024, Jim Wassil, Chief Operating Officer of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 210,503 shares of Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial) is a biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines for infectious diseases. The company aims to improve global health through the advancement of novel vaccines targeting a variety of bacterial and viral infections.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $76.34, valuing the transaction at approximately $229,020. This recent sale is part of a larger trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 27,000 shares. During the same period, there have been no recorded purchases of shares by the insider.

The broader insider transaction history for Vaxcyte Inc reveals a pattern of selling activities, with 47 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be of interest to investors looking for patterns in insider behaviors.

As of the latest sale, Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $8.27 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are also accessible for further financial analysis.

For those interested in the stock's fair value, the GF Value provides an estimation of its intrinsic value based on historical trading prices, financial ratios, and analysts' forecasts of future business performance.

1808259537212436480.png

The insider's recent transaction and the ongoing trends in insider activities at Vaxcyte Inc are crucial data points for stakeholders monitoring the company's stock and assessing its investment potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.