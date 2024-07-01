On July 1, 2024, Jim Wassil, Chief Operating Officer of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 210,503 shares of Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial) is a biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines for infectious diseases. The company aims to improve global health through the advancement of novel vaccines targeting a variety of bacterial and viral infections.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $76.34, valuing the transaction at approximately $229,020. This recent sale is part of a larger trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 27,000 shares. During the same period, there have been no recorded purchases of shares by the insider.

The broader insider transaction history for Vaxcyte Inc reveals a pattern of selling activities, with 47 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be of interest to investors looking for patterns in insider behaviors.

As of the latest sale, Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $8.27 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are also accessible for further financial analysis.

For those interested in the stock's fair value, the GF Value provides an estimation of its intrinsic value based on historical trading prices, financial ratios, and analysts' forecasts of future business performance.

The insider's recent transaction and the ongoing trends in insider activities at Vaxcyte Inc are crucial data points for stakeholders monitoring the company's stock and assessing its investment potential.

