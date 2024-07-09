Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company on July 1, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,474,292 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $10.74 per share.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage and technology platform. The company's unique structure allows real estate professionals to work remotely while providing them with a suite of tools and services to enhance their operations.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 146,005 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company has seen a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales.

The current market cap of eXp World Holdings Inc is approximately $1.646 billion. With the stock trading at $10.74, it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $15.73, which suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes adjustments based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their positions in eXp World Holdings Inc.

