Q3 2024 Radius Recycling Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 02, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Michael Bennett - Radius Recycling Inc - Investor Relations



Iâm Michael Bennett, the companyâs Vice President of Investor Relations. Iâm happy to welcome you to Radius Recyclingâs earnings presentation for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



Before we start, let me call your attention to the detailed Safe Harbor statement on slide 2, which is also included in our press release and in the companyâs Form 10-Q, which will be filed later today. As we note on slide 2, we may make forward-looking statements on our call today,