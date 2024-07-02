Release Date: July 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Gross margin improved by 20 basis points year over year to 40.9%.

Sequential improvement in average daily sales by approximately 3%.

Successful acquisitions of Premier Tooling Group and ApTex, enhancing market reach and technical expertise.

Strong free cash flow generation of approximately $114 million in fiscal Q3 and $230 million fiscal year to date.

Continued momentum in vending and in-plant programs, with sales growth of 2% and 4% year over year, respectively.

Negative Points

Fiscal third-quarter sales declined 7.1% year over year.

Core customer base experienced a decline of approximately 7%, driven by macro softness and delays in web enhancements.

Gross margin declined 60 basis points sequentially from Q2 levels, below expectations.

Reported operating margin for the quarter was 10.9%, down from 12.8% in the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share decreased to $1.27 from $1.69 in the prior year period.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM, Financial) Q3 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide insights on the current state of the heavy manufacturing market and when it might bottom out?

A: Erik Gershwind, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The market has softened further, especially in metalworking-related end markets like heavy machinery and equipment. Visibility remains limited, and many customers are in a wait-and-see mode due to factors like the upcoming election and stable interest rates. However, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of North American manufacturing.

Q: Are the recent pricing issues purely execution-related, or is there broader market pressure on pricing?

A: Erik Gershwind, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The pricing issues were primarily due to execution factors. While inflation remains sticky in some areas, the competitive environment has intensified due to the soft demand. Our high-touch value proposition, including vending and in-plant solutions, continues to resonate well with customers seeking productivity and cost savings.

Q: Why has MSC's performance relative to the IP benchmark declined since the fourth quarter of last year?

A: Erik Gershwind, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Two main factors are at play: macroeconomic softness in our core markets and delays in executing initiatives aimed at re-energizing our core customer base. We believe these are timing issues and are taking corrective actions to address them.

Q: What are the financial and strategic rationales behind the recent acquisitions, and how do they align with your mission-critical initiatives?

A: Erik Gershwind, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The acquisitions are tuck-ins that fit well within our core business, offering market share, talent, and the ability to leverage existing customer relationships. Financially, we aim for earnings accretion within the first year and returns on capital exceeding our weighted average cost of capital within three years.

Q: Can you elaborate on the expected impact of the web price realignment on sales and margins?

A: Erik Gershwind, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The web price realignment is expected to impact under half of our current business, primarily targeting customers without negotiated pricing. The goal is to ensure market-credible pricing, which should help re-energize our core customer base and improve overall growth and margins.

Q: What gives you confidence in the sequentially stable average daily sales (ADS) guidance from Q3 to Q4 despite macroeconomic deterioration?

A: Erik Gershwind, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The guidance is based on current business trends and typical seasonal patterns. We are not banking on any major changes but expect stability due to corrective actions taken in web pricing and other initiatives.

Q: How are the recent acquisitions expected to contribute to revenue and margins?

A: Kristen Actis-Grande, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President: The annualized revenue contribution from the two recent acquisitions is over $20 million. One acquisition is currently above the company operating margin, while the other is below. We expect to achieve synergies and improve margins over time.

Q: What are the drivers behind the expected sequential increase in operating expenses from Q3 to Q4 and Q4 to Q1?

A: Kristen Actis-Grande, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President: The increase is driven by the reset of variable compensation programs, increased depreciation and amortization, strategic investments, and costs from recent acquisitions. The Columbus CFC closure and other productivity initiatives will benefit FY25.

Q: Why has the website investment been delayed, and how does it impact the core customer performance?

A: Erik Gershwind, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The delay was due to prioritizing investments in high-touch technical solutions, which have been successful. We are now focusing on enhancing the website to support core customer growth, expecting improvements to bear fruit in FY25.

Q: What is the expected impact of the marketing campaign and website enhancements on sales and customer acquisition?

A: Erik Gershwind, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: While the marketing campaign will be new, the tactics are tried and true. We expect improvements in website effectiveness to yield higher conversion rates and sales. The marketing campaign aims to re-energize new and existing customers, though quantifying the exact impact is challenging.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.