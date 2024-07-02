On July 2, 2024, Amie O'Toole, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), sold 682 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 24,321 shares of Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X.

Over the past year, Amie O'Toole has engaged in a total of 682 shares sold and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 3 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Alphabet Inc were trading at $183.47 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2,296.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.41, which is above the industry median of 22.45.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Alphabet Inc's stock is estimated at $150.73, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, along with the GF Value, provide a comprehensive view of the stock's current standing. The historical and adjusted factors used in the GF Value calculation include historical multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with adjustments based on past performance and future business expectations.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock valuation trends, providing insights into the financial decisions made by key executives at Alphabet Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.