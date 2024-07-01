On July 1, 2024, Saria Tseng, EVP & General Counsel of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial), executed a sale of 37,093 shares of the company at an average price of $808.20 per share. The transaction resulted in a total value of approximately $29,970,314.60. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) specializes in the design, development, and marketing of integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The company's products are used in a variety of applications including consumer electronics, cloud computing, and automotive markets.

Over the past year, Saria Tseng has sold a total of 104,598 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company has seen a total of 82 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc were trading at $808.20 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $40.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 98.78, significantly above both the industry median of 33.26 and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price of $808.20 compared to the GF Value of $610.14 indicates that Monolithic Power Systems Inc is significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current market prices.

