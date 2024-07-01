On July 1, 2024, Keith Rabois, Director at Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM, Financial), executed a sale of 9,276 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 73,623 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc.

Affirm Holdings Inc specializes in providing a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The company offers a range of financial products and services aimed at enhancing the shopping experience by offering flexible payment solutions.

Over the past year, Keith Rabois has sold a total of 46,380 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but nine insider sells.

Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc were trading at $29.89 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $9.08 billion.

The stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.75, based on a GF Value of $39.94. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.