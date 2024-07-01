On July 1, 2024, Jenkins William D Jr, President of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial), executed a sale of 1,475 shares of the company at a price of $339.12 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) is a global cybersecurity leader known for its comprehensive portfolio of security products and services designed to provide advanced protection against cyber threats. The company's offerings include advanced firewalls and cloud-based offerings that extend those firewalls to cover other aspects of security.

Over the past year, Jenkins William D Jr has sold a total of 9,023 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Palo Alto Networks Inc shows a total of 58 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a general selling trend among insiders at the company.

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc was trading at $339.12 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $110.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 49.48, which is above the industry median of 27.005.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Palo Alto Networks Inc is estimated at $248.78 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale by Jenkins William D Jr may provide investors with interesting insights into the current valuation and future expectations for Palo Alto Networks Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.