On July 1, 2024, Steven Chapman, CEO and President of Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), executed a sale of 37,500 shares of the company at a price of $108.1 per share. This transaction was filed on July 2, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 213,351 shares of Natera Inc.

Natera Inc specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics with a focus on prenatal, oncology, and organ health tests. The company's innovative technologies provide detailed genetic information that assists in medical decisions and patient management.

Over the past year, Steven Chapman has sold a total of 242,266 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Natera Inc shows a total of 91 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, Natera Inc's shares were trading at $108.1, giving the company a market cap of $13.594 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52. The GF Value of $70.93 is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Natera Inc as indicated by the GF Value. The significant overvaluation suggests that the stock's current price is much higher than its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

