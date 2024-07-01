On July 1, 2024, Allan Thygesen, President and CEO of DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial), sold 7,911 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 117,643 shares of the company.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) specializes in electronic agreement services, providing solutions that automate the entire process of how agreements are prepared, signed, acted upon, and managed. The company's platform addresses aspects of a contract lifecycle, from initiation to renewal, helping businesses streamline operations.

Over the past year, Allan Thygesen has sold a total of 146,875 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of DocuSign Inc were trading at $53.77 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $11.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 104.46, which is above the industry median of 27.005.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of DocuSign Inc is estimated at $63.08 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

