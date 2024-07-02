On July 2, 2024, Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), executed a sale of 12,090 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $129.73 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 139,239 shares of the company.

Matson Inc, a key player in the transportation and logistics industry, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's services span across the Pacific, including a continuous presence in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia, and select South Pacific islands. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Southern California.

Over the past year, Joel Wine has sold a total of 32,367 shares of Matson Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

As of the latest trading session, Matson Inc shares were priced at $129.73, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.41, which is above the industry median of 14.49.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Matson Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $86.93 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49, indicating that the stock's current price is higher than its estimated fair value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and the recent trends in insider transactions.

