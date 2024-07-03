On July 3, 2024, Sloane Drake, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Southern Co (SO, Financial), executed a sale of 12,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,771 shares of Southern Co.

Southern Co (SO, Financial), a leading energy company, primarily engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also provides natural gas distribution services. The firm operates through several subsidiaries across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Southern Co shows a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys. Specifically, Sloane Drake has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of Southern Co were trading at $77.61. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $84.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Southern Co stands at 20.13, which is above the industry median of 14.82.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $70.59, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1. This suggests that Southern Co is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance. However, it is essential to consider broader market conditions and more comprehensive financial analysis when making investment decisions.

