On July 1, 2024, Todd Kelsey, President & Chief Executive Officer of Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 98,338 shares of Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp specializes in providing Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, communications, and aerospace/defense sectors. The company assists in transforming concepts into branded products and delivers them to the market.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 76,033 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Plexus Corp were priced at $102.57 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.79, which is above both the industry median of 23.68 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $100.32, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This suggests that Plexus Corp is currently Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

