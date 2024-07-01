On July 1, 2024, William Lis, Director at Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB, Financial), executed a sale of 10,397 shares of the company at a price of $17.32 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 53,089 shares of Zai Lab Ltd.

Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. The company aims to address significant unmet medical needs for patients around the globe.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Zai Lab Ltd shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 23 insider sales and only 3 insider buys during this period. The recent sale by William Lis aligns with this trend of insider behavior.

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd were trading at $17.32 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.695 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.3, indicating that it is currently valued as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their positions in Zai Lab Ltd, considering the current market valuation and insider trends.

