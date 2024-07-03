On July 3, 2024, Arun Pattabhiraman, Chief Marketing Officer of Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial), executed a sale of 19,979 shares of the company at an average price of $10.01 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 459,238 shares of Sprinklr Inc.

Sprinklr Inc is a company that provides enterprise software for customer experience management. It helps organizations with customer-facing functions such as marketing, advertising, research, care, and engagement across modern channels.

Over the past year, Arun Pattabhiraman has sold a total of 213,701 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Sprinklr Inc shows a total of 62 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Sprinklr Inc were trading at $10.01 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 47.86, which is above the industry median of 26.875.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Sprinklr Inc is estimated at $14.22 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future prospects of Sprinklr Inc, as reflected in the recent trading data and valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.