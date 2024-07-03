On July 3, 2024, Francois Locoh-Donou, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), executed a sale of 1,450 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $171.95 per share, leading to a total value of $249,327.50. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 121,462 shares of F5 Inc. Details of the sale can be viewed in the SEC Filing.

F5 Inc specializes in multi-cloud application services and application delivery networking (ADN) solutions. These services are crucial for the development and delivery of network-based applications, as well as the security, performance, and availability of servers, data storage devices, and other network resources.

Over the past year, Francois Locoh-Donou has sold a total of 21,000 shares of F5 Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for F5 Inc shows a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe, indicating a trend of insider sales.

Shares of F5 Inc were trading at $171.95 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.99 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 20.42, which is lower than the industry median of 26.875 and also below the company’s historical median.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1, based on a GF Value of $171.87. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

