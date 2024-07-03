On July 3, 2024, Douglas Soder, EVP and President of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial), executed a sale of 9,714 shares of the company at a price of $20 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 204,493 shares of the company.

TTM Technologies Inc is a major player in the global printed circuit board (PCB) market, providing a wide range of PCB products and backplane assemblies which include manufacturing and engineering services. Their products are used in various applications including aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, industrial, and telecommunications sectors.

Over the past year, Douglas Soder has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for TTM Technologies Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 22 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of TTM Technologies Inc were trading at $20 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.034 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37, suggesting a potential overestimation in its market pricing.

The GF Value of $14.62 is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential future stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.