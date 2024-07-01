On July 1, 2024, Roger Chen, Chief Operating Officer of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company at a price of $139.79 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 192,632 shares of GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc is a company that provides a variety of services to help individuals and businesses establish their online presence and manage their digital ventures. The company's offerings include domain registration, web hosting, website building tools, and online marketing services.

Over the past year, Roger Chen has sold a total of 164,753 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $139.79 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $20.25 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.93, which is lower than both the industry median of 26.875 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of GoDaddy Inc is estimated at $99.26 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments. The transaction details and the company's valuation metrics provide critical data points for market watchers and stakeholders of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial).

