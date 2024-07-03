On July 3, 2024, Peter Mavoides, President and Chief Executive Officer of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT, Financial), executed a sale of 22,063 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $27.57 per share, totaling approximately $608,198. The insider now owns 513,264 shares of the company.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc operates in the real estate sector, focusing on acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant properties that are leased to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 204,727 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc were trading at $27.57 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.64, which is above the industry median of 16.6.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, based on a GF Value of $27.99. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-to-free cash flow, price-book ratio, and price-sales ratio. These indicators provide insights into the financial health and market position of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc relative to its current stock price.

