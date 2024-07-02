On July 2, 2024, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 905 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $500.57 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 37,845 shares of Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology innovations, operates globally with products that include Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp among others. The company focuses on connecting people through technology and has expanded its business to include virtual reality and digital commerce.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 34,477 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Meta Platforms Inc, where there have been 243 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $500.57 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1,293.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.29, which is above the industry median of 22.4.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $367.67, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

This insider sale comes at a time when Meta Platforms Inc's stock is perceived as significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, a valuation metric that considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections.

Investors and market watchers often keep an eye on insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation.

