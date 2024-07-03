On July 3, 2024, Mark Notarainni, Executive Vice President of the Consumer Group at Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), executed a sale of 1,431 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 554 shares of Intuit Inc.

Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial) is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals. The company's main products include QuickBooks, TurboTax, and Mint, which assist customers in managing their financial operations and compliance with regulations.

Over the past year, Mark Notarainni has sold a total of 25,226 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Intuit Inc, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Intuit Inc were priced at $651.09 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $184.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 60.88, which is above both the industry median of 26.875 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $604.88, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

