On July 1, 2024, Deanna Lund, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 298,016 shares of the company.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, a company engaged in the development and provision of transformative technologies, systems, and services for national security related customers, has seen a notable amount of insider selling over the past year. There have been 52 insider sells and no insider buys during this period. The insider, Deanna Lund, has sold a total of 46,000 shares over the past year.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc were trading at $20 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $3.074 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9,999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median of 33.805 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.09, based on a GF Value of $18.39. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider activity might provide investors with interesting insights, especially when considering the company's valuation metrics and the overall insider selling trend.

