On July 2, 2024, Sheri Savage, Chief Financial Officer of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT, Financial), sold 9,682 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 62,654 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc specializes in the design, manufacture, and support of precision cleaning systems and components for the semiconductor industry. The company's products are essential in the production of integrated circuits and devices.

Over the past year, Sheri Savage has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 27,709 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The insider transaction history for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 13 insider sales and no insider buys.

On the date of the latest sale by Sheri Savage, shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc were trading at $51.08. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.32 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $30.17, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.69.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

