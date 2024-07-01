On July 1, 2024, Johanna Roberts, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Penumbra Inc (PEN, Financial), sold 600 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 62,288 shares of Penumbra Inc.

Penumbra Inc is a healthcare company focused on developing innovative medical devices. The company specializes in products designed to address challenging medical conditions in markets such as neuro and peripheral vascular conditions.

Over the past year, Johanna Roberts has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Penumbra Inc were trading at $179.2 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 74.86, which is above the industry median of 27.625.

According to the GF Value, Penumbra Inc is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58, based on a GF Value of $311.31. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

