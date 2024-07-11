Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Benjamin Singer of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial) sold 2,000 shares of the company on 2024-07-01, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 108,705 shares in the company.

Procore Technologies Inc operates in the technology sector, providing construction management software to help firms increase project efficiency and accountability by streamlining project communication and documentation. This enables clients to manage their projects from any web-connected mobile device, tablet, laptop, or desktop.

Over the past year, Benjamin Singer has sold a total of 92,598 shares of Procore Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 105 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Procore Technologies Inc were trading at $66.13 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $10.07 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $84.69, suggesting that Procore Technologies Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

