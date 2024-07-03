Insider Sale: Director Joseph Baratta Sells Shares of Blackstone Inc (BX)

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 3, 2024, Joseph Baratta, Director at Blackstone Inc (BX, Financial), executed a sale of 116,448 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at an undisclosed price. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 921,184 shares of Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc, a prominent player in the financial industry, specializes in alternative asset management and financial advisory services. The company's diverse portfolio includes investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets, and secondary funds.

Over the past year, Joseph Baratta has sold a total of 219,865 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Blackstone Inc, where there have been 8 insider sells and 6 insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Blackstone Inc were trading at $123 on the day of the sale. The company boasts a market cap of approximately $92.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 43.36, significantly above both the industry median of 12.74 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Blackstone Inc is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37. The GF Value of $89.83 suggests a potential overvaluation in the stock's current trading price.

1809417401050230784.png

1809417418620170240.png

This insider sale might attract investor attention as they assess the implications of such significant insider transactions and the current valuation metrics of Blackstone Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.