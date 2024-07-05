On July 5, 2024, Razvan Radulescu, the Chief Financial Officer of Blue Bird Corp (BLBD, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company at a price of $47.08 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 88,926 shares of Blue Bird Corp.

Blue Bird Corp, known for its role in the manufacturing of school buses, has seen a variety of insider trading activities over the past year, predominantly consisting of sales. The insider transaction history indicates a total of 14 insider sales and no insider buys within the last twelve months.

Shares of Blue Bird Corp were trading at $47.08 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.06, which is above the industry median of 15.4.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.75, based on a GF Value of $26.87. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, Razvan Radulescu has sold a total of 20,000 shares of Blue Bird Corp and has not made any purchases. This trend of sales by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

For more detailed information on Blue Bird Corp's financial metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to review the company's latest filings and market performance.

